Moon joins ASEAN-hosted video summit on coronavirus
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea, China, Japan and ASEAN members convened an emergency virtual summit Tuesday in a show of unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
President Moon Jae-in of South Korea linked up by video with his counterparts, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, for the ASEAN Plus Three Special Summit on COVID-19 Response. It was hosted by Vietnam, this year's chair of ASEAN meetings. The group is also known as ASEAN plus three.
Cheong Wa Dae said earlier Moon would use it to call for closer international cooperation and solidarity against the health and economic crises.
He is also expected to reiterate a proposal to exempt "essential" figures from strict border control to minimize business exchanges.
In late March, Moon attended a similar virtual summit of the Group of 20 major economies on coping with the virus.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
4
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
5
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(3rd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged
-
3
Unemployment allowance payments hit new high in March
-
4
N. Korea fires multiple short-range anti-ship cruise missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
Rising relapse cases raise alert amid virus infection slowdown