Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 April 15, 2020
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/08 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/05 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/07 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/06 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 23/03 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 20/12 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 21/05 Sunny 20
Gwangju 21/07 Sunny 20
Jeju 17/11 Sunny 20
Daegu 23/09 Sunny 20
Busan 19/11 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
3
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
4
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
5
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
Most Saved
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
N. Korea fires multiple short-range anti-ship cruise missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires barrage of missiles on eve of founder's birthday, S. Korea's elections
-
5
Rising relapse cases raise alert amid virus infection slowdown