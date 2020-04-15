Wednesday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All Headlines 09:05 April 15, 2020

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/08 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/05 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/07 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/06 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 23/03 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/12 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 21/05 Sunny 20

Gwangju 21/07 Sunny 20

Jeju 17/11 Sunny 20

Daegu 23/09 Sunny 20

Busan 19/11 Sunny 20

