N.K. media's silence suggests leader Kim didn't attend missile launches
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media remained silent Wednesday about missile launches conducted the previous day, suggesting that leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the firings.
The North launched a barrage of cruise missiles off its east coast and air-to-ground missiles from fighter jets into the East Sea on Tuesday, a day before the 108th birthday of late founding leader Kim Il-sung and South Korea's general elections, according to South Korea's military.
But on Wednesday, the official Korean Central News Agency, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper and other state media outlets carried no report about the launches, though they usually report such launches a day later if leader Kim supervises them.
The silence appears to be designed to underscore that the launches are routine drills.
In Washington, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff also said the firings were not "particularly provocative or threatening" to the United States.
"It may be tied to some celebrations that are happening inside North Korea, as opposed to any deliberate provocation against us," Milley said.
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
3
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
4
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
5
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
N. Korea fires multiple short-range anti-ship cruise missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires barrage of missiles on eve of founder's birthday, S. Korea's elections
-
5
Rising relapse cases raise alert amid virus infection slowdown