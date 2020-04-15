Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 10:22 April 15, 2020

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- I will go to the polling station (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Disappointed, aren't you? Still, you have to vote for change (Kookmin Daily)
-- Fate of country depends on your one vote (Donga llbo)
-- For the 21st, what kind of National Assembly do you want? (Seoul Shinmun)
-- One vote decides your future (Segye Times)
-- President talks of relief payment on eve of elections (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Your one vote becomes history (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Tomorrow's politics in my hands (Hankyoreh)
-- What kind of world do you dream of? My one vote is future (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Power of my one vote changes country (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gap in semiconductor technologies between S. Korea, China reduced to 1-year difference (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Campaign ends with pledges and accusations (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Parties make last-minute appeals (Korea Herald)
-- Korea holds world's 1st general election amid COVID-19 (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!