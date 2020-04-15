(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 15)

To minimize the fallout, it is important to put priority on helping private enterprises survive the crisis through bold and aggressive support programs. This will be the most effective way of protecting the job market. The government said in the near future it will submit to the National Assembly another supplementary budget plan, which is centered on supporting the labor market and companies hit by the outbreak, in addition to the 11.7 trillion won extra budget plan approved last month. The administration needs to focus on providing support to vulnerable companies in a timely and adequate manner.