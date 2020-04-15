2014 -- The 6,835-ton ferry Sewol sinks in waters off the southwestern island of Jindo, while carrying 476 passengers, mostly high school students on a trip to the southern resort island of Jeju. One of the country's most tragic incidents that claimed the lives of more than 300 people led to a broad investigation into the captain and crew members, as well as the ferry's owner, who was later found dead, and security authorities.

(END)