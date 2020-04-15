Ruling party expected to win more than majority of parliamentary seats: exit poll
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and its affiliated party are expected to secure more than a majority of parliamentary seats in Wednesday's parliamentary elections, an exit poll showed.
The DP and the Platform Party, a satellite sister party that only targets proportional representation (PR) seats, are expected to win 155-178 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, according to the poll by South Korea's public broadcaster KBS.
The main opposition United Future Party (UFP) and its affiliated Future Korea Party are likely to win 107-130 seats.
South Korea held the quadrennial parliamentary elections earlier in the day to fill the 300-seat unicameral National Assembly -- with 253 directly contested seats and 47 PR slots.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
3
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
4
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
5
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
4
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
5
S. Korea to use electronic wristbands on violators of self-isolation rules: PM
-
1
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
2
South Korean police arrest man for violating self-isolation rules
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires barrage of missiles on eve of founder's birthday, S. Korea's elections
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea's new virus cases fall below 30 for 3rd day
-
5
Rising relapse cases raise alert amid virus infection slowdown