Self-isolating S. Koreans vote after regular election hours amid coronavirus fears
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- Fears of the coronavirus didn't stop South Koreans even in self-isolation from voting Wednesday.
A prerequisite was that those who were self-isolating cast their ballots after the regular voting hours that ended at 6 p.m. They were required to arrive at designated polling stations on foot or by their own cars to avoid contact with others.
A total of 59,918 eligible voters nationwide were subject to the quarantine rules aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 as of the day before. Among them, 13,642, or 22.8 percent, informed the election authorities of their intention to go to the polls.
They were allowed to go out for voting between 5:20 p.m. and 7 p.m.
One woman showed up at a high school in the central Seoul district of Jongno wearing a hat and face mask. She was asked to wait outside the polling zone until 6 p.m. A poll worker then checked her identification and temperature, with her hands disinfected, before giving her a voting slip. A separate polling booth was set up on the schoolyard for voters in self-isolation,
A 31-year-old student who flew back home from Canada early this month took a 10-minute walk to a polling place in the western Seoul district of Yeongdengpo.
"I thought I could not vote due to self-isolation. But I am really happy to be able to exercise my right to vote," she said.
Self-isolators were required to return home by 7 p.m. and notify civil servants of their arrival via smartphone apps or text messages.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
3
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
4
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
5
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
4
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
5
S. Korea to use electronic wristbands on violators of self-isolation rules: PM
-
1
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
2
South Korean police arrest man for violating self-isolation rules
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea's new virus cases fall below 30 for 3rd day
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires barrage of missiles on eve of founder's birthday, S. Korea's elections
-
5
Rising relapse cases raise alert amid virus infection slowdown