Pompeo congratulates S. Korea on 'successful' elections

All Headlines 01:01 April 16, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated South Korea on Wednesday for holding "successful" parliamentary elections in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the country is a model for the world.

South Koreans went to the polls Wednesday to elect all 300 members of the National Assembly, becoming the first nation to conduct large-scale elections since the global outbreak of COVID-19.

"The United States would like to congratulate the Republic of Korea on holding successful legislative elections," Pompeo said in a statement.

"The ROK's dedication to democratic values in the face of a global pandemic is a hallmark of a truly free, open, and transparent society -- qualities that are necessary in facing the current crisis, key to the Republic of Korea's successful management of COVID-19, and a model for others around the world," he said. "We thank the Republic of Korea for its partnership and its commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific."

With the vote count still under way, the ruling Democratic Party was forecast to win a majority as voters apparently backed the government's efforts to contain the virus.

Separately, Pompeo thanked South Korea for sending 750,000 Korean-made coronavirus test kits to the United States.

"Partners and allies stand together. #WeAreInThisTogether," he tweeted.

This EPA file photo shows U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Yonhap)

