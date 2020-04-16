Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 April 16, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/10 Cloudy 20
Incheon 21/10 Cloudy 20
Suwon 25/07 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 24/08 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 25/07 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 24/05 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 16/09 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 25/06 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 23/07 Cloudy 20
Jeju 21/10 Cloudy 20
Daegu 21/08 Sunny 20
Busan 18/10 Sunny 20
(END)
