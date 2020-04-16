Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 April 16, 2020

SEOUL, Apr. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/10 Cloudy 20

Incheon 21/10 Cloudy 20

Suwon 25/07 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 24/08 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 25/07 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 24/05 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 16/09 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 25/06 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 23/07 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 21/08 Sunny 20

Busan 18/10 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!