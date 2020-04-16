KOSPI 1,839.51 DN 17.57 points (open)
All Headlines 09:02 April 16, 2020
Most Liked
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
Most Saved
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
Rising relapse cases raise alert amid virus infection slowdown
(LEAD) S. Korea's new virus cases fall below 30 for 3rd day
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
(LEAD) Ruling party expected to win more than majority of parliamentary seats: exit polls