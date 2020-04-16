(Yonhap Interview) After quality time in quarantine, KBO pitcher Chad Bell eyes more quality starts on mound

One thing even the efficient Bell could not do at home was cardio work. He admitted it felt "really weird" being out in the field and running over his first two days back with the Eagles. But he knows he has plenty of time to get his conditioning back, since the regular season, postponed from the March 28 start because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will not begin until the first week of May, at the earliest. Bell will have opportunities to pitch in scrimmages and preseason, which may begin next Tuesday.