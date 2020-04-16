SuperM to join online charity concert organized by Lady Gaga, WHO
SEOUL April 16 (Yonhap) -- Billboard-topping K-pop boy band SuperM will perform for "One World: Together At Home" this week, an all-star online charity concert co-organized by Lady Gaga and the World Health Organization to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, its agency said.
SuperM will be the only South Korean musicians to join the lineup for the online concert on Saturday (U.S. time), designed to celebrate and support health care workers on the COVID-19 front lines and raise funds to help overcome the pandemic.
The charity organization Global Citizen has also co-organized the event.
The star-studded lineup include pop stars like Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Charlie Puth, Becky G, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Elton John.
Global celebrities including Oprah Gail Winfrey, David Beckham and Jack Black will also be part of the show.
It will be a no person attendance event in accordance with the ongoing social distancing drive and will be broadcast instead on TV channels like ABC and NBC as well as other streaming platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
