KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KiaMtr 29,000 DN 850
SamsungF&MIns 191,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,050 UP 150
Kogas 26,600 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 3,980 UP 15
Hanwha 18,000 DN 200
LGInt 12,700 DN 350
DB HiTek 23,800 UP 950
CJ 70,800 DN 1,200
JWPHARMA 29,200 UP 350
BukwangPharm 29,700 UP 2,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,300 UP 2,700
Donga Socio Holdings 88,900 UP 600
DHICO 3,735 DN 345
HyundaiEng&Const 32,900 UP 650
Youngpoong 504,000 0
SPC SAMLIP 72,700 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 158,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,100 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 3,180 UP 20
SK hynix 81,300 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 256,000 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 747,000 DN 13,000
SsangyongCement 5,080 UP 270
KAL 19,600 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,915 DN 15
ORION Holdings 14,350 UP 100
SBC 8,930 DN 140
TONGYANG 1,210 DN 20
Daesang 19,550 0
SKNetworks 4,900 DN 15
KISWire 15,250 DN 200
LotteFood 356,000 DN 8,000
NEXENTIRE 5,980 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 92,100 UP 1,300
KCC 142,500 DN 4,000
AmoreG 60,300 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 99,100 DN 900
KorElecTerm 29,200 UP 200
LOTTE Himart 21,850 0
