KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Corp. 62,700 UP 2,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9580 DN380
KPIC 110,000 UP 4,500
MANDO 24,300 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 24,400 UP 400
DaelimInd 75,100 DN 1,600
SsangyongMtr 1,400 0
BoryungPharm 12,850 DN 50
L&L 11,400 UP 50
NamyangDairy 328,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 32,900 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,100 DN 650
Shinsegae 233,500 UP 500
Nongshim 291,500 UP 1,000
SGBC 27,600 DN 800
Hyosung 66,700 DN 100
LOTTE 26,550 DN 250
AK Holdings 21,000 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,850 UP 550
ShinhanGroup 28,050 DN 1,000
HITEJINRO 29,200 UP 200
Yuhan 46,200 DN 1,000
SLCORP 13,600 DN 100
DOOSAN 37,500 DN 1,650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,200 UP 1,700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,350 UP 5,800
CJ LOGISTICS 143,000 UP 9,500
Binggrae 53,200 DN 200
GCH Corp 21,250 DN 650
LotteChilsung 98,900 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,270 DN 110
POSCO 176,000 DN 7,000
DB INSURANCE 37,800 DN 1,200
SamsungElec 49,000 0
NHIS 8,620 DN 170
SK Discovery 26,000 DN 250
LS 33,650 DN 600
GC Corp 153,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 23,500 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 271,000 UP 19,500
(MORE)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
3
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
4
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
5
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
5
S. Korea to use electronic wristbands on violators of self-isolation rules: PM
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party expected to win more than majority of parliamentary seats: exit polls
-
4
Ruling party likely to win more than majority of parliamentary seats: exit polls
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's new virus cases fall below 30 for 3rd day