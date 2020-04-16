KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,060 DN 130
SKC 46,550 UP 2,800
GS Retail 30,950 DN 300
Ottogi 537,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 35,700 UP 550
DaeduckElec 8,000 UP 40
MERITZ SECU 2,860 DN 65
HtlShilla 74,100 UP 600
Hanmi Science 27,700 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 105,000 UP 3,500
Hanssem 62,100 UP 900
KSOE 80,000 DN 2,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,700 DN 250
OCI 38,550 DN 150
LS ELECTRIC 37,950 DN 100
SamsungHvyInd 4,270 DN 130
SYC 35,850 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 30,050 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 23,900 DN 200
S-Oil 66,100 DN 1,300
LG Innotek 126,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 191,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 34,850 UP 700
KumhoPetrochem 66,000 DN 1,400
Mobis 174,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 22,550 DN 400
HDC HOLDINGS 8,840 DN 60
S-1 83,400 UP 900
Hanchem 81,300 UP 1,400
DWS 21,900 DN 200
UNID 39,250 0
KEPCO 20,250 DN 950
SamsungSecu 27,450 DN 850
SKTelecom 196,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 32,400 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 64,800 UP 4,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,350 UP 350
Hanon Systems 9,010 UP 180
SK 180,500 UP 3,000
DAEKYO 4,795 DN 30
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
