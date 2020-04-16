KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GKL 15,400 UP 250
Handsome 21,750 DN 700
COWAY 60,400 DN 1,600
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,400 DN 1,500
IBK 7,720 DN 180
NamhaeChem 7,950 UP 410
DONGSUH 16,500 UP 200
BGF 4,340 DN 30
SamsungEng 11,000 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 94,000 0
PanOcean 3,130 DN 55
SAMSUNG CARD 28,750 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 16,400 DN 300
KT 21,500 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196000 DN1000
LG Uplus 12,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,450 DN 1,900
KT&G 77,200 DN 600
KorZinc 412,000 UP 22,000
LG Display 11,150 DN 50
Kangwonland 24,700 UP 1,000
NAVER 170,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 165,500 UP 6,000
NCsoft 655,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 57,500 UP 2,500
DSME 16,550 DN 300
DSINFRA 4,345 DN 215
DWEC 3,295 DN 20
Donga ST 84,900 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 12,850 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 237,000 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 175,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 31,200 DN 1,500
LGH&H 1,191,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 343,000 UP 16,500
KEPCO E&C 16,750 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,700 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,150 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 53,500 DN 100
Celltrion 215,000 DN 1,000
