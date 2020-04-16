KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 15,850 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,500 DN 200
KIH 45,450 DN 1,300
GS 38,950 0
CJ CGV 22,850 UP 150
HYUNDAILIVART 9,240 UP 90
LIG Nex1 22,800 DN 100
Fila Holdings 32,000 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 100,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 24,250 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 1,650 DN 85
AMOREPACIFIC 172,500 UP 500
LF 12,350 DN 200
FOOSUNG 6,650 UP 90
JW HOLDINGS 5,000 DN 50
SK Innovation 96,700 DN 500
POONGSAN 18,650 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 31,900 DN 1,300
Hansae 10,600 0
LG HAUSYS 38,800 DN 1,200
Youngone Corp 23,100 DN 1,200
KOLON IND 30,300 DN 850
HanmiPharm 259,000 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 4,685 DN 190
emart 114,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY206 50 DN950
KOLMAR KOREA 42,000 UP 700
CUCKOO 88,200 UP 700
COSMAX 85,200 UP 3,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 540,000 DN 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 21,600 DN 650
Netmarble 96,200 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S228500 DN3000
ORION 119,000 DN 500
BGF Retail 147,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 80,200 DN 2,200
HDC-OP 18,250 DN 550
HYOSUNG HEAVY 16,200 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 8,100 DN 60
