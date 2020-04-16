S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 16, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 April 16, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.868 0.871 -0.3
3-year TB 0.982 0.996 -1.4
10-year TB 1.411 1.464 -5.3
2-year MSB 0.961 0.963 -0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.123 2.126 -0.3
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
