NSC discusses int'l cooperation on coronavirus, N. Korea
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomatic and security policymakers held discussions Thursday on international cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus and on the North Korea issue.
In the weekly session of the National Security Council (NSC) standing committee, they reviewed how to follow up on President Moon Jae-in's proposal during the ASEAN-plus-three video summit on the pandemic earlier this week.
In the summit, joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Moon stressed the need to provide quarantine and medical supplies in a timely manner to those in urgent need.
He also proposed allowing essential cross-border movement of goods and people, including business travel, in spite of strict quarantine measures taken by each nation. He then agreed to share South Korea's experience and clinical data on COVID-19.
The NSC members agreed to participate actively in the international community's efforts to contain the virus through the implementation of those measures agreed in the summit, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Regarding North Korea, they checked relevant "recent situations," the presidential office said.
A day ahead of South Korea's general elections, the communist neighbor test-fired what appears to be cruise missiles off its east coast.
The North also held a session of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), its rubber-stamp legislative body, last weekend.
