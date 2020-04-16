Seoul to go blue to thank virus-fighting medical workers
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's major landmarks will emit blue light until the middle of May to express gratitude to South Korean medical workers dedicated to preventing the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak, the municipal government said Thursday.
Under the so-called Blue Light Campaign, the capital's key landmarks, such as Seoul City Hall, Seoullo 7017 also known as the Seoul Skygarden, Han River bridges, Seoul World Cup Stadium, N Seoul Tower and Lotte World Tower, will be lit up with blue lights every night until May 15, the government said.
The campaign is intended to show the people's gratitude towards all medical workers fighting to contain COVID-19, it said, noting the blue symbolizes medical staff.
South Korean medical workers have been praised worldwide for having successfully coped with the coronavirus outbreak.
In a related move, the grass square in front of Seoul City Hall will be decorated with the slogan "We're All Heroes!" on April 24 to express gratitude to all citizens who have taken part in the ongoing social distancing campaign, the government said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
3
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
4
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
5
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
5
S. Korea to use electronic wristbands on violators of self-isolation rules: PM
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party expected to win more than majority of parliamentary seats: exit polls
-
4
Ruling party likely to win more than majority of parliamentary seats: exit polls
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes