S. Korean women's golf tour to resume season in May with major championship

The KLPGA is the first pro sports organization in the country to set a date for the start or resumption of a disrupted season. The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) is inching toward a May opening, and league officials will meet with team executives next Tuesday to make the final call. The K League in pro football hasn't come close to even setting a rough timetable. Pro basketball and volleyball seasons ended prematurely last month, with no champions crowned in playoffs.