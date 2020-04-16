NC Soft makes bid to buy land for more work space, global expansion
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- NC Soft Corp., South Korea's leading online game publisher, said Thursday that it submitted a proposal to buy a property valued at 800 billion won (US$652 million) to meet growing need for work space.
The company-led consortium was the only bidder that submitted a letter of intent to Seongnam City, just south of Seoul, for the 25,719.9 square meter plot of land originally set aside for the new Pangyo ward office.
Kakao, another local game and information tech company, was known to have expressed interest, but it opted out and took no action ahead of the Thursday deadline, industry sources said.
NC Soft insiders said that it wants to build a new office building and research and development facility on the land.
At present, the company has some 4,000 employees, but because it's main Pangyo R&D Center can accommodate only 3,000, other workers have been assigned to nearby buildings.
"The company has plans to use Pangyo as a base to expand its business presence globally but the existing work space is not big enough," a corporate source said.
Seongnam is expected to carefully review the NC Soft's proposal and decide whether to pick the company as the preferred negotiation partner by June 5.
Before the latest bid, the city had tried three times to sell the property without success.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
3
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
4
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
5
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
5
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
3
Ruling party likely to win more than majority of parliamentary seats: exit polls
-
4
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
5
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament