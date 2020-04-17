Korean-language dailies

-- 180 seats of 'absolute authority,' heavy responsibility (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Super ruling party' on test bed, now is time to show real ability (Kookmin Daily)

-- Presidential office says will boldly move forward with faith in people (Donga llbo)

-- Order of public sentiment is to overcome national crisis, revive jobs (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party now able to do everything except Constitution revision, at crossroads of going solo or together (Segye Times)

-- 190 progressives vs. 110 conservatives (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rediscovery of nation in wake of coronavirus created super ruling party (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling bloc with heavy burden of 180 seats to take responsibility for all state affairs (Hankyoreh)

-- Conservatives on thorny path after crushing defeat despite unity (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party, after overwhelming victory, proposes giving emergency relief funds to entire nation (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Calls on super ruling party to revive economy first (Korea Economic Daily)

