Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- 180 seats of 'absolute authority,' heavy responsibility (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Super ruling party' on test bed, now is time to show real ability (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential office says will boldly move forward with faith in people (Donga llbo)
-- Order of public sentiment is to overcome national crisis, revive jobs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party now able to do everything except Constitution revision, at crossroads of going solo or together (Segye Times)
-- 190 progressives vs. 110 conservatives (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rediscovery of nation in wake of coronavirus created super ruling party (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling bloc with heavy burden of 180 seats to take responsibility for all state affairs (Hankyoreh)
-- Conservatives on thorny path after crushing defeat despite unity (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party, after overwhelming victory, proposes giving emergency relief funds to entire nation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Calls on super ruling party to revive economy first (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon's ruling DP wins landslide in legislative polls (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ruling bloc gains unprecedented control (Korea Herald)
-- Ruling bloc's victory gives boost to Moon (Korea Times)
(END)
