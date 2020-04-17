Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea's jobless rate falls to 4.2 pct in March, 195,000 jobs lost

All Headlines 08:00 April 17, 2020

(END)

Keywords
#jobless rate-March
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!