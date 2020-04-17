Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 April 17, 2020

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/11 Rain 70

Incheon 15/11 Rain 70

Suwon 16/09 Rain 70

Cheongju 18/10 Rain 80

Daejeon 17/10 Rain 70

Chuncheon 16/09 Rain 70

Gangneung 15/10 Rain 80

Jeonju 18/12 Rain 70

Gwangju 17/12 Rain 60

Jeju 20/15 Rain 80

Daegu 17/09 Rain 80

Busan 16/12 Rain 90
(END)

