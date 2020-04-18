Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- No. of workers on temporary layoffs hits all-time high of over 1.6 million due to coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Employment crisis caused by coronavirus takes a toll on vulnerable classes (Kookmin Daily)
-- No. of people on temporary layoffs spikes 1.26 million on-year due to coronavirus (Donga llbo)
-- No. of temporary layoffs surpasses 1.6 million, concerns rise over 'mass unemployment' (Segye Times)
-- Unemployment pandemic hits youth hard (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Three imminent tasks: jobs, fairness and safety (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Return to regionalism? Democratic party wins more support from Gyeongsang areas (Hankyoreh)
-- Miracle of 'quarantine gateway': not a single worker of Incheon Int'l Airport tests positive for coronavirus (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Foreigners halt 'sell Korea' after a month (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor labor union suggests job security in exchange for wage freeze (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Pandemic starts to suffocate job market (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
4
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
5
Cybercrimes up 20.7 pct in 2019: data
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
4
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
5
Police file arrest warrant for self-isolation violator
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
Minor sex offender exposed to public view en route to prosecution
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus infections fall below 30 for 5th straight day
-
4
(LEAD) New virus infections fall below 30 for 5th straight day
-
5
(LEAD) Marine Corps to help guard naval bases in wake of security breaches