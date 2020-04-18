Korean-language dailies

-- No. of workers on temporary layoffs hits all-time high of over 1.6 million due to coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Employment crisis caused by coronavirus takes a toll on vulnerable classes (Kookmin Daily)

-- No. of people on temporary layoffs spikes 1.26 million on-year due to coronavirus (Donga llbo)

-- No. of temporary layoffs surpasses 1.6 million, concerns rise over 'mass unemployment' (Segye Times)

-- Unemployment pandemic hits youth hard (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Three imminent tasks: jobs, fairness and safety (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Return to regionalism? Democratic party wins more support from Gyeongsang areas (Hankyoreh)

-- Miracle of 'quarantine gateway': not a single worker of Incheon Int'l Airport tests positive for coronavirus (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Foreigners halt 'sell Korea' after a month (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai Motor labor union suggests job security in exchange for wage freeze (Korea Economic Daily)

