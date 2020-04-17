Seoul stocks open sharply higher on U.S. gains
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Friday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 44.6 points, or 2.4 percent, to reach 1,901.67 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Thursday (local time), U.S. stocks closed higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average climbing 0.14 percent and the S&P 500 up 0.58 percent. The Nasdaq increased 1.66 percent.
Large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were trading in positive terrain.
Top cap Samsung Electronics was up 3.67 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix jumped 4.06 percent. No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor gained 2.93 percent. Battery maker Samsung SDI increased 5.72 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,222.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.1 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
3
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
4
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
5
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
5
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
3
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
4
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(3rd LD) Ruling party wins landslide in parliamentary elections amid pandemic