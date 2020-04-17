Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open sharply higher on U.S. gains

All Headlines 09:34 April 17, 2020

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Friday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 44.6 points, or 2.4 percent, to reach 1,901.67 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Thursday (local time), U.S. stocks closed higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average climbing 0.14 percent and the S&P 500 up 0.58 percent. The Nasdaq increased 1.66 percent.

Large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were trading in positive terrain.

Top cap Samsung Electronics was up 3.67 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix jumped 4.06 percent. No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor gained 2.93 percent. Battery maker Samsung SDI increased 5.72 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,222.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.1 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stock #Seoul
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!