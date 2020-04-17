The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 April 17, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.87 0.87
2-M 0.97 0.97
3-M 1.04 1.04
6-M 1.05 1.05
12-M 1.13 1.13
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
5
(LEAD) Unfazed by virus scare, S. Koreans hit polls as early voting begins
Most Saved
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
5
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
3
(3rd LD) Ruling party wins landslide in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
4
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
5
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament