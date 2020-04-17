Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New virus infections fall below 30 for 5th straight day
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 30 for the fifth straight day Friday, but health authorities warned against complacency and urged people to keep up social distancing.
The 22 new cases, detected Thursday and unchanged from a day ago, brought the nation's total infections to 10,635, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st job loss since 2009 over coronavirus pandemic
SEJONG -- South Korea reported its first on-year job loss since 2009 in March as the coronavirus pandemic began inflicting damage on the job market, data showed Friday.
The nation lost about 195,000 jobs last month, marking the sharpest monthly decline since May 2009, when it lost some 240,000 jobs, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
----------------
Coronavirus batters S. Korea's demand, employment, exports: finance ministry
SEOUL -- The coronavirus pandemic has battered South Korea's domestic demand, job market and exports, with uncertainties from the highly contagious virus still expanding, the finance ministry said Friday.
In a monthly report, called Green Book, the Ministry of Economy and Finance painted a bleaker picture of the economic impact from the virus pandemic compared with its March report.
----------------
S. Korea, China vow to broaden economic exchanges despite pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea and China agreed Friday to expand joint efforts to tackle the economic fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic and maintain the global supply chain.
Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo held a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart Zhong Shan to discuss ways to expand their economic ties amid the challenging business environment sparked by the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
----------------
U.S. Treasury allows coronavirus-related assistance to N. Korea
SEOUL -- The U.S. Treasury Department said it has allowed nongovernmental organizations to provide coronavirus-related humanitarian assistance to North Korea, including testing kits and respiratory devices.
The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) laid out on its website Thursday (local time) the items that have received sanctions exemptions to provide to countries like North Korea and Iran in their fight against the coronavirus.
----------------
Seoul stocks extend gains late Friday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Friday morning on the back of massive foreign buying.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) skyrocketed 62.25 points, or 3.35 percent, to 1,919.32 as of 11:20 a.m.
----------------
Short track worlds in Seoul canceled due to coronavirus
SEOUL -- The world championships in short track speed skating, scheduled to take place in Seoul this year, have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Skating Union (ISU) announced the decision in a statement following an online ISU Council meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday (local time).
----------------
'Time to Hunt' set to debut on Netflix after dispute settled
SEOUL -- The homegrown action thriller "Time to Hunt," whose release has been halted by a temporary injunction from a Seoul court, will make its debut on Netflix as the dispute has been settled.
The film, the second feature of director Yoon Sung-hyun, was originally to hit local screens on Feb. 26, but the schedule had been delayed for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
