Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 April 17, 2020

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

April 10 -- N.K. says leader Kim supervises mortar firing drill

11 -- N.K. leader holds politburo meeting to discuss anti-virus measures

12 -- N.K. says leader Kim inspects air defense unit

-- N. Korea holds parliamentary meeting two days later than planned

14 -- N. Korea fires barrage of missiles on eve of founder's birthday, S. Korea's elections

-- U.S. calls on N. Korea to avoid provocations following missile launch

-- N. Korea's missile launch not 'particularly provocative or threatening': U.S. JCS chief

15 -- N. Korea marks late founder's birthday quietly amid anti-coronavirus efforts
