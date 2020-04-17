KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HankookShellOil 257,500 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 756,000 UP 9,000
KCC 144,000 UP 1,500
AmoreG 62,500 UP 2,200
HyundaiMtr 100,500 UP 1,400
BukwangPharm 27,650 DN 2,050
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,650 UP 2,350
NEXENTIRE 6,060 UP 80
CHONGKUNDANG 90,900 DN 1,200
ORION Holdings 14,350 0
Daesang 19,450 DN 100
KISWire 15,300 UP 50
LotteFood 358,000 UP 2,000
SKNetworks 5,000 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 50,900 UP 2,050
ShinhanGroup 28,500 UP 450
HITEJINRO 29,050 DN 150
Yuhan 46,700 UP 500
SLCORP 13,650 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 147,500 UP 4,500
DOOSAN 38,100 UP 600
DaelimInd 78,700 UP 3,600
LGInt 12,800 UP 100
JWPHARMA 29,450 UP 250
KiaMtr 29,900 UP 900
Donga Socio Holdings 89,900 UP 1,000
SK hynix 84,100 UP 2,800
Youngpoong 508,000 UP 4,000
CJ 72,200 UP 1,400
HyundaiEng&Const 33,150 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 191,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,150 UP 100
Kogas 26,900 UP 300
Hanwha 18,350 UP 350
DB HiTek 24,050 UP 250
INNOCEAN 62,000 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,900 UP 2,400
SsangyongCement 4,980 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,010 UP 95
LG Corp. 62,100 DN 600
