KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
BoryungPharm 12,800 DN 50
L&L 11,600 UP 200
NamyangDairy 332,500 UP 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 33,600 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,750 UP 650
Huchems 16,850 UP 1,000
Shinsegae 252,500 UP 19,000
Nongshim 288,500 DN 3,000
SGBC 28,150 UP 550
Hyosung 66,800 UP 100
LOTTE 27,450 UP 900
AK Holdings 21,400 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,295 UP 115
SPC SAMLIP 72,700 0
SAMSUNG SDS 164,000 UP 6,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,600 UP 500
Binggrae 54,200 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 21,250 0
LotteChilsung 99,700 UP 800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,400 UP 130
KPIC 107,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,440 UP 380
SKC 50,200 UP 3,650
GS Retail 31,850 UP 900
Ottogi 536,000 DN 1,000
POSCO 176,000 0
DB INSURANCE 37,700 DN 100
SamsungElec 51,400 UP 2,400
NHIS 9,110 UP 490
SK Discovery 26,050 UP 50
LS 34,450 UP 800
GC Corp 148,500 DN 4,500
GS E&C 23,700 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,000 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 286,500 UP 15,500
CJ CGV 23,700 UP 850
DongkukStlMill 4,080 UP 100
SBC 9,030 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 24,550 UP 150
TONGYANG 1,195 DN 15
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
4
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
5
Cybercrimes up 20.7 pct in 2019: data
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
4
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
5
S. Korea to use electronic wristbands on violators of self-isolation rules: PM
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
2
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
3
(3rd LD) Ruling party wins landslide in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
4
(LEAD) New virus infections fall below 30 for 5th straight day
-
5
Minor sex offender exposed to public view en route to prosecution