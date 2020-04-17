KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9740 UP160
DaeduckElec 8,150 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 3,015 UP 155
HtlShilla 77,700 UP 3,600
Hanmi Science 28,050 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 114,000 UP 9,000
IlyangPharm 34,350 DN 1,350
Hanssem 63,800 UP 1,700
KSOE 82,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,400 UP 700
OCI 39,550 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 38,650 UP 700
KorZinc 404,000 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,335 UP 65
SYC 36,200 UP 350
IS DONGSEO 24,200 UP 300
S-Oil 67,200 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 132,500 UP 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 194,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 35,150 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 30,750 UP 700
KumhoPetrochem 66,200 UP 200
Mobis 179,500 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,150 UP 600
HDC HOLDINGS 8,900 UP 60
S-1 83,700 UP 300
Hanchem 87,700 UP 6,400
DWS 21,700 DN 200
UNID 39,600 UP 350
SamsungSecu 28,850 UP 1,400
SKTelecom 199,000 UP 2,500
S&T MOTIV 35,050 UP 2,650
HyundaiElev 63,600 DN 1,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,850 UP 500
Hanon Systems 9,120 UP 110
SK 188,500 UP 8,000
DONGSUH 16,650 UP 150
KEPCO 20,600 UP 350
DAEKYO 4,850 UP 55
GKL 15,500 UP 100
