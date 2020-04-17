Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:42 April 17, 2020

Handsome 22,650 UP 900
COWAY 61,700 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,600 UP 2,200
HANWHA LIFE 1,815 UP 165
IBK 7,880 UP 160
KorElecTerm 29,400 UP 200
NamhaeChem 7,890 DN 60
KT 22,000 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL206000 UP10000
LG Uplus 12,150 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 48,550 UP 1,100
KT&G 78,000 UP 800
DHICO 3,820 UP 85
BGF 4,335 DN 5
LG Display 11,500 UP 350
Kangwonland 24,950 UP 250
NAVER 179,000 UP 8,500
Kakao 172,000 UP 6,500
SAMSUNG C&T 95,900 UP 1,900
NCsoft 649,000 DN 6,000
PanOcean 3,260 UP 130
DSME 16,600 UP 50
DSINFRA 4,225 DN 120
CheilWorldwide 16,950 UP 550
SAMSUNG CARD 29,000 UP 250
DWEC 3,355 UP 60
Donga ST 87,700 UP 2,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,250 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 237,000 0
DongwonF&B 180,000 UP 4,500
KEPCO KPS 31,800 UP 600
SamsungEng 11,450 UP 450
LGH&H 1,249,000 UP 58,000
LGCHEM 362,500 UP 19,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,200 UP 1,050
HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,950 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 54,500 UP 1,000
Celltrion 211,000 DN 4,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,900 UP 3,200
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!