KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 49,100 UP 3,650
LOTTE Himart 21,900 UP 50
KAL 20,900 UP 1,300
GS 38,800 DN 150
HYUNDAILIVART 9,440 UP 200
LIG Nex1 23,250 UP 450
Fila Holdings 33,300 UP 1,300
KEPCO E&C 16,800 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 104,500 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 24,750 UP 500
AMOREPACIFIC 180,500 UP 8,000
JW HOLDINGS 5,010 UP 10
SK Innovation 97,700 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 19,450 UP 800
FOOSUNG 6,950 UP 300
LF 12,700 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 32,350 UP 450
Hansae 10,850 UP 250
LG HAUSYS 39,500 UP 700
emart 115,500 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 23,500 UP 400
KOLON IND 30,300 0
HanmiPharm 262,000 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 4,800 UP 115
SKCHEM 79,300 DN 900
COSMAX 85,400 UP 200
HDC-OP 18,850 UP 600
MANDO 25,300 UP 1,000
CUCKOO 88,300 UP 100
ORION 117,500 DN 1,500
KOLMAR KOREA 43,200 UP 1,200
SsangyongMtr 1,520 UP 120
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 566,000 UP 26,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY214 00 UP750
BGF Retail 151,000 UP 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 22,450 UP 850
Netmarble 96,400 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S233500 UP5000
HYOSUNG HEAVY 16,500 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 8,220 UP 120
