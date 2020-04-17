Foreign investors snap 30-session selling streak
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors on Friday ended their weeks-long selling binge on the South Korean main bourse, primarily on reports on a potential treatment for the new coronavirus.
Foreign investors net bought 318.1 billion won (US$261.3 million) worth of local stocks on the main bourse on Friday, ending a selling spree of 30 consecutive sessions, according to data from the bourse operator Korea Exchange (KRX).
In the March 5-April 16 period, offshore investors dumped a total of 14.7 trillion won worth of stocks.
Foreigners' buying came amid positive reports on Gilead Sciences' remdesivir, an experimental coronavirus treatment. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant said its trials on severe COVID-19 patients have shown encouraging data.
The White House's new guidelines on re-opening the economy also fueled expectations for a rebound in financial markets. The three-phase guidelines, issued late Thursday (local time), allow states and employers to emerge from most social distancing practices and shutdowns within a month.
Buoyed by strong foreign buying, the country's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 57.46 points, or 3.09 percent, to close at 1,914.53 on Friday.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
4
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
5
Cybercrimes up 20.7 pct in 2019: data
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
4
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
5
S. Korea to use electronic wristbands on violators of self-isolation rules: PM
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
2
(3rd LD) Ruling party wins landslide in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
3
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
4
(LEAD) New virus infections fall below 30 for 5th straight day
-
5
Minor sex offender exposed to public view en route to prosecution