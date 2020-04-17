Go to Contents Go to Navigation

USFK dependant tests positive for coronavirus; total infections at 25

All Headlines 18:00 April 17, 2020

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- A family member of a U.S. Forces Korea service member stationed in the southeastern city of Daegu tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, bringing the total number of infections among its population to 25.

The spouse of the American soldier returned from the U.S. on April 4, and had been in mandatory quarantine at her off-base residence since her arrival.

She is currently being transported to Camp Humphreys barracks designated for isolation, located in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to USFK.

"Any USFK-affiliated individual arriving to the Republic of Korea from overseas must conduct a minimum 14-day quarantine, will be monitored for symptoms and must complete two COVID-19 tests with confirmed negative results to exit quarantine," USFK said in a release.

A military guard at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus, on Feb. 28, 2020, in the photo provided by United States Forces Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#USFK #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!