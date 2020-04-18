N. Korea continued nuclear activities in 2019: U.S. State Department
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continued nuclear activities last year in violation of its commitments to abandon all nuclear programs, the U.S. State Department has said.
In a summarized report to Congress Wednesday, the department also said North Korea has likely had a biological warfare program since at least the 1960s.
The report discusses U.S. and other nations' compliance last year with various arms control and nonproliferation agreements.
"North Korea's continuing nuclear activities make clear that it ... has not adhered to its commitments in the 2005 Joint Statement of the Six-Party Talks to abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs, and to return at an early date to the NPT and IAEA safeguards," the department said, referring to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The U.S. also assesses that North Korea has an offensive biological warfare program in violation of its obligations under the Biological Weapons Convention.
"Although the United States has fragmented insight into North Korea's offensive BW program, continued reporting illustrates that North Korea has BW capabilities intended for use to counter U.S. and South Korean military superiority," the department said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
4
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
5
Cybercrimes up 20.7 pct in 2019: data
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
4
S. Korea to use electronic wristbands on violators of self-isolation rules: PM
-
5
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
Minor sex offender exposed to public view en route to prosecution
-
3
(LEAD) New virus infections fall below 30 for 5th straight day
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st job loss since 2009 over coronavirus pandemic