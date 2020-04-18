Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

April 18, 2020

SEOUL, Apr. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/09 Sunny 20

Incheon 16/09 Cloudy 10

Suwon 19/09 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 20/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 21/10 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 21/08 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 14/10 Rain 30

Jeonju 19/09 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 20/09 Cloudy 10

Jeju 16/12 Cloudy 0

Daegu 21/10 Cloudy 20

Busan 19/11 Rain 20

(END)

