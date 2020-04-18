S. Korea reports 18 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,653
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 18 more cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,653.
It is the first time in nearly two months that the country's new COVID-19 infections came below 20, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Over the past five days, the country reported fewer than 30 new patients per day.
The number of South Korea's daily new cases reached a peak of 909 confirmed cases on Feb. 29, but the country has since managed to flatten the curve amid stringent quarantine and social distancing measures.
The country's death toll came to 232, as two more coronavirus deaths were added Friday.
The number of patients released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 7,937, up 108 from a day earlier, KCDC data showed.
