Court approves arrest warrant for man over violation of self-isolation rules
UIJEONGBU, South Korea, April 18 (Yonhap) -- A local court issued an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man who allegedly violated self-isolation rules related to the new coronavirus, citing possible flight risk.
It was the second formal detention of people who breached self-isolation rules, following a case involving a 68-year-old man in eastern Seoul earlier this week.
The Uijeongbu District Court approved police's request to arrest the man who went outside without permission while under self-quarantine.
Health authorities ordered him to stay at home for two weeks in early April after he was discharged from Uijeongbu St. Mary's Hospital, where cluster COVID-19 infections were reported. He was hospitalized for treatment of pancreatitis.
He left home Tuesday, two days before the end of the 14-day quarantine. Police arrested him Thursday and sent him to a temporary facility for isolation. But he violated quarantine rules again and was arrested later at a nearby mountain.
The man was quoted as telling police that he was under stress due to the self-isolation. He tested negative for the virus.
South Korea has been sternly dealing with people who breach self-isolation rules due to concerns that the violation could cause community infections.
A man in his 60s was arrested on Tuesday for violating quarantine guidelines, the first formal detention of an alleged quarantine offender. The man, who arrived from the United States, visited a spa and a restaurant though he was under self-isolation.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
4
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
5
Cybercrimes up 20.7 pct in 2019: data
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
4
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
5
Police file arrest warrant for self-isolation violator
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea reports 18 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,653
-
3
(LEAD) Marine Corps to help guard naval bases in wake of security breaches
-
4
PM appeals for strict adherence to social distancing campaign to stem coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) New coronavirus infections fall below 20 for first time in two months