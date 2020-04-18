Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Court approves arrest warrant for man over violation of self-isolation rules

All Headlines 19:19 April 18, 2020

UIJEONGBU, South Korea, April 18 (Yonhap) -- A local court issued an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man who allegedly violated self-isolation rules related to the new coronavirus, citing possible flight risk.

It was the second formal detention of people who breached self-isolation rules, following a case involving a 68-year-old man in eastern Seoul earlier this week.

The Uijeongbu District Court approved police's request to arrest the man who went outside without permission while under self-quarantine.

Health authorities ordered him to stay at home for two weeks in early April after he was discharged from Uijeongbu St. Mary's Hospital, where cluster COVID-19 infections were reported. He was hospitalized for treatment of pancreatitis.

He left home Tuesday, two days before the end of the 14-day quarantine. Police arrested him Thursday and sent him to a temporary facility for isolation. But he violated quarantine rules again and was arrested later at a nearby mountain.

The man was quoted as telling police that he was under stress due to the self-isolation. He tested negative for the virus.

South Korea has been sternly dealing with people who breach self-isolation rules due to concerns that the violation could cause community infections.

A man in his 60s was arrested on Tuesday for violating quarantine guidelines, the first formal detention of an alleged quarantine offender. The man, who arrived from the United States, visited a spa and a restaurant though he was under self-isolation.

Court approves arrest warrant for man over violation of self-isolation rules - 1


(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!