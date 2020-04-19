Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump had discussions on the coronavirus and North Korea, in phone talks that lasted half an hour, on Saturday, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
Trump called South Korea the best model for handling the coronavirus and expressed his gratitude to South Korea for the supply of test kits.
The two sides agreed to continue cooperation in the quarantine sector, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
On North Korea, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to a policy of engaging the nuclear-armed nation.
Moon and Trump also reaffirmed the principle of providing the communist country with humanitarian aid regarding COVID-19.
The phone conversation was the two leaders' second in less than a month.
