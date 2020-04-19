Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 April 19, 2020
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/11 Sunny 70
Incheon 16/11 Sunny 70
Suwon 17/09 Sunny 70
Cheongju 16/11 Sunny 60
Daejeon 16/09 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 17/08 Sunny 70
Gangneung 13/07 Sunny 70
Jeonju 16/10 Sunny 70
Gwangju 15/12 Sunny 80
Jeju 17/12 Rain 80
Daegu 14/09 Sunny 70
Busan 14/11 Sunny 70
(END)
