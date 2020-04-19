Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 April 19, 2020

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/11 Sunny 70

Incheon 16/11 Sunny 70

Suwon 17/09 Sunny 70

Cheongju 16/11 Sunny 60

Daejeon 16/09 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 17/08 Sunny 70

Gangneung 13/07 Sunny 70

Jeonju 16/10 Sunny 70

Gwangju 15/12 Sunny 80

Jeju 17/12 Rain 80

Daegu 14/09 Sunny 70

Busan 14/11 Sunny 70



