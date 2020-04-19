S. Korea to host online seminar for South American nations on virus responses
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host an online seminar for several South American countries early next week to share its experience and know-how in tackling the coronavirus, Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday.
The video presentation is the second of its kind to take place following a similar one held earlier this month. The last session was attended by health officials and medical experts from 13 countries including the United States, Mexico and Italy.
Next week's video seminar, slated for Tuesday, is expected to bring together about 240 doctors and health officials from Chile, Uruguay and others, the foreign ministry said in a press release.
Such online presentations come as an increasing number of foreign countries has been seeking to benchmark various quarantine steps South Korea has taken to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seoul has recently earned global recognition for its swift response system, including much-publicized drive-thru testing and advanced diagnostic kits. Many countries, including the U.S., have purchased Korean-made test kits amid the continuing rise in infection cases.
South Korea reported 18 new infection cases on Saturday, the lowest daily increase in about two months, with the total infections at 10,653 and 232 deaths.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
4
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
5
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
4
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
5
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon, Trump agree to cooperate on coronavirus response, related N. Korea aid
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea mulls extending social distancing campaign until May 5
-
5
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree to cooperate on coronavirus response, related N. Korea aid