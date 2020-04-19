S. Korea reports 8 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,661
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday reported eight more cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,661, with the daily increase falling to a single digit for the first time in about two months.
The figure, detected on Saturday, marked another decrease from a day earlier when the number of new infections reached 18, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Of the eight new cases, five were detected from arrivals from foreign countries.
The number of South Korea's daily new cases reached a peak of 909 on Feb. 29.
Despite the signs of a slowdown, health authorities still remain vigilant over new cases coming from overseas, as well as over those who are retesting positive for COVID-19.
The nation's death toll from the novel virus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by two to 234, according to the KCDC.
The number of patients released from quarantine after making full recoveries reached 8,042, up 105 from a day earlier.
