Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The government said Sunday it will maintain the social distancing drive against the coronavirus until early May, but it will ease the guidelines for some groups and cases like religious gatherings and recruitment tests.
Maintaining distance from others in public places, daily sanitizing and wearing masks will be kept in place under the social distancing practices till May 5, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a government response meeting.
But the administrative orders on churches, bars, gyms and cram schools that strongly recommended their temporary closure will be lifted on condition that they comply with strict quarantine rules. The government will also begin to allow essential qualification tests or recruitment exams, the prime minister said.
"In terms of quarantine, it is safest to continue high-intensity social distancing, but it is not easy in reality. We need to find a middle ground," Chung said.
He added that outdoor public facilities, such as recreation forests, could reopen and that outdoor sports activities could be resumed on a limited basis so long as they follow the strict quarantine requirements.
The government launched the aggressive social distancing campaign late last month as part of stepped-up efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. It had extended the campaign for two more weeks until April 19.
Sunday's decision came in part after taking into account the upcoming long holiday, starting with Buddha's Birthday on April 30, then May Day on May 1 and Children's Day on May 5. The authorities have warned against people loosening up social distancing during the holiday period.
The government has urged for people not to lower their guards against the virus, stressing that resuming nonessential large gatherings and activities would run the risk of causing mass infections again.
On Sunday, South Korea reported eight new infection cases, down from Saturday's tally of 18 and marking the first single-digit increase in about two months. Its total infection tally stood at 10,661, with 234 deaths.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
4
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
5
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
3
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
4
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
5
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
1
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon, Trump agree to cooperate on coronavirus response, related N. Korea aid
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea mulls extending social distancing campaign until May 5
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree to cooperate on coronavirus response, related N. Korea aid
-
5
(3rd LD) New coronavirus infections fall below 20 for first time in two months