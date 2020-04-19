Asiana Airlines to extend unpaid leave as virus woes linger
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's second-biggest carrier, on Sunday announced self-rescue plans, such as extending unpaid leave for employees, to minimize the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the measure, all employees will be advised to take at least 15 days of unpaid leave each month until business circumstances normalize, the company said in a press release.
The company also plans to ask flight attendants and domestic airport employees to apply for two-month paid leaves.
To make up for a fall in passenger flights, the company said it has been expanding operation of chartered flights and cargo services.
In the past two months, the company has operated chartered flights for engineers at South Korean conglomerates Samsung and LG, as well as overseas Korean citizens hoping to return here.
The airlines industry has taken a drastic hit from the virus pandemic that has infected more than 10,000 here.
The government announced a massive package to help support budget airlines. Korean Air Lines Co., and Asiana Airlines, the country's two biggest carriers, have also demanded an emergency financial package.
