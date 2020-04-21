Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:00 April 21, 2020

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Coronavirus disaster relief payment next month to get red light (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Everything works remotely, 'Corona kids' live in different world (Kookmin Daily)
-- Nerve-wracked young jobseekers head to 'coronavirus part-time jobs' (Donga llbo)
-- Drifting for 20 days, 'emergency' missing in disaster relief money (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party says will put all-out efforts to pay disaster relief money next month (Segye Times)
-- Massive coronavirus crisis makes massive power (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Let's buy some time for companies; standstill for 6 months in finance, tax payments (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party, government at odds over disaster relief money (Hankyoreh)
-- With words shuffling around, disaster relief payment making great noise (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Using all means, including finance, money printing power can bring 'V-shaped' rebound (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Chaos surrounding unprepared disaster relief payment (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Clubs, karaokes told to keep it clean or face closures (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Coronavirus could return in winter' (Korea Herald)
-- IBK fined for flouting US anti-money laundering laws (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!