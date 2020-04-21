Korean-language dailies

-- Coronavirus disaster relief payment next month to get red light (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Everything works remotely, 'Corona kids' live in different world (Kookmin Daily)

-- Nerve-wracked young jobseekers head to 'coronavirus part-time jobs' (Donga llbo)

-- Drifting for 20 days, 'emergency' missing in disaster relief money (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party says will put all-out efforts to pay disaster relief money next month (Segye Times)

-- Massive coronavirus crisis makes massive power (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Let's buy some time for companies; standstill for 6 months in finance, tax payments (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party, government at odds over disaster relief money (Hankyoreh)

-- With words shuffling around, disaster relief payment making great noise (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Using all means, including finance, money printing power can bring 'V-shaped' rebound (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Chaos surrounding unprepared disaster relief payment (Korea Economic Daily)

