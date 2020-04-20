Military hospital temporarily shut down after 4 workers show virus symptoms
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- A military hospital in the central city of Daejeon has been temporarily shut down after four medical workers at the facility showed suspected symptoms of the coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.
The medical staff members have been quarantined since the previous day after showing symptoms of COVID-19, according to the ministry. They have all tested negative for the virus in the two rounds of preliminary examinations.
The military said it will take additional measures depending on the workers' final virus test results.
The hospital, under the wing of the Armed Forces Medical Command, has been treating confirmed patients after being designated as an institution specializing in infectious diseases following the virus outbreak.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
5
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
5
Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
1
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) New coronavirus infections fall to single digits for first time in 2 months
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon, Trump agree to cooperate on coronavirus response, related N. Korea aid
-
4
Seoul orders deportation of 7 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5